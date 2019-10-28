Pennsylvania bill would allow driverless shuttle vehicles

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill has been introduced in the state House that would allow autonomous shuttle vehicles on PennDOT-approved routes.

Pennsylvania law currently requires a human operator for all vehicles on public roads. House Bill 1078 could change that.

​​The bill was the topic of discussion at a Democratic Policy Committee hearing on Monday.​​ PennDOT representatives say if the bill is passed, it could take about a year before shuttles would be implemented. ​​

“There have been a lot of miles that have been driven on testing the safety and security of these vehicles, and now they’re really ready to go to market. We just need the enabling legislation to get that done,” said Eric Rensel, vice president of Gannett Fleming. “We believe in the promise of automated vehicle technology as a way to improve life here in Pennsylvania.”

​​The bill is currently in the House Transportation Committee.​