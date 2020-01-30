Pennsylvania ends requirement to wear fishing license

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania anglers no longer have to wear their fishing license on an outer garment.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s board of commissioners have approved the removal of the long-standing regulation.

Anglers now need only to carry a license on them while fishing, and present the license to a Fish and Boat law enforcement officer upon request.

Fish and Boat Commission executive director Tim Schaeffer said the change will make things more convenient for anglers.

“By allowing people to simply carry their license in a pocket or in their wallet, rather than pinning it to an outer garment, we hope to hear about fewer licenses being lost and the cost associated with replacing them,” Schaeffer said in a statement.

“It also provides greater consistency with the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s hunting license display requirement, so it should prevent any further confusion among hunters and anglers,” he added.

Anglers who still wish to display their fishing license on an outer garment may continue to do so.