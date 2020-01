FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you haven’t already got a flu shot, now you can, while enjoying the PA Farm show.

Nurses from Penn State Health will administer the shots daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Department of Health’s booth in the main hall.

The flu shot is free and no insurance is needed.