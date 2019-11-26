Pennsylvania governor to sign anti-child abuse measures

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania lawmakers are expected to make the final vote on a bill to provide more time to file charges or lawsuits over cases of sexual abuse after a debate roiled by last year’s grand jury report into child molestation by Roman Catholic priests. A state House Republican spokesman says the chamber will vote Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, likely sending it to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

READING, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is on the cusp of enacting a law to give future victims of child sexual abuse more time to sue, and to end time limits for authorities to file criminal charges.

The legislation is being signed Tuesday by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Wolf also will sign companion legislation to invalidate secrecy agreements that prevent child sexual abuse victims from talking to investigators.

A third bill he’ll sign will increase and clarify penalties for people who are required to report suspected child abuse, but don’t.

Lawmakers have also begun the multi-year process of trying to amend the state constitution to give now-adult victims of prior abuse a two-year window to file lawsuits.

A landmark grand jury report last year found 300 Roman Catholic clergy sexually abused Pennsylvania children over seven decades.