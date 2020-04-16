Pennsylvania House passes bill allowing car dealerships to sell, awaiting Gov. Wolf signature

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania House has unanimously passed a bill that would allow car dealerships to begin selling again.

The next step is for Gov. Tom Wolf to sign the legislation into law. If it is signed, car sales could resume in the next couple of weeks.

Pennsylvania is 1 of 3 states nationwide currently banning auto sales.

Matt Stuckey of Stuckey Automotive and other car dealerships have been lobbying to re-open dealerships. House Bill 2370 would allow dealerships to sell vehicles electronically.