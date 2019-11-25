FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania lawmakers are expected to make the final vote on a bill to provide more time to file charges or lawsuits over cases of sexual abuse after a debate roiled by last year’s grand jury report into child molestation by Roman Catholic priests. A state House Republican spokesman says the chamber will vote Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, likely sending it to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Pennsylvania lawmakers, judges pulling down raises in 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials will collect another annual salary increase, with the governor passing $200,000 and rank-and-file lawmakers passing $90,000.

Increases for 2020 will be 1.9%, a figure tied by law to the year-over-year regional change in consumer inflation.

The boost takes effect Dec. 1 for lawmakers and Jan. 1 for judicial and executive branch officials.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Saylor is highest-paid, pulling down a $4,000 raise to just above $221,000. Gov. Tom Wolf’s salary will raise about $3,800 to almost $202,000, although he donates it to charity.

Most lawmakers, the nation’s third-highest paid, will see increases of $1,725 to about $90,300 in base pay. They also receive per diems, pensions and health benefits, while lawmakers in leadership posts will top out at almost $141,000.