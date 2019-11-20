Pennsylvania lawmakers seek control over carbon cap, price

HARRISBURG, PA – MARCH 21: Airplane flys over PA State Capitol Building with a banner reading “SEN. TOOMEY DO YOUR JOB! #FILLTHESEAT” during National Day Of Action calling on Senate Republicans to “Do Your Job” and uphold their constitutional obligation to give fair consideration to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Merrick Garland on March 21, 2016 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to assert control over a key part of Gov. Tom Wolf’s effort to fight climate change in the nation’s fourth-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.

Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Legislature on Wednesday introduced legislation to require their approval before Wolf could bring Pennsylvania into a nine-state consortium that sets a price and caps on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette also reports that House Speaker Mike Turzai told an oil and gas industry conference earlier this month that he would sue, likely in federal court.

Wolf, a Democrat, last month ordered his administration to start drafting regulations to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Wolf’s administration reports that 56 power plants, eight waste-coal burning facilities and four industrial facilities could fall under a cap.