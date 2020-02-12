Pennsylvania poodle enjoys the spotlight

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The top dog in America was treated to a top-notch lunch.

Siba, the standard poodle who won ‘Best in Show’ at Westminster Tuesday night, went to Sardi’s for lunch in New York City on Wednesday.

It’s a tradition for the champion canine to feast on a Sardi’s steak. But, Siba only eats chicken, so the black beauty simply posed for photographers.

After Sardi’s, like many New York City tourists, Siba visited the Empire State Building Observation Deck.

Westminster’s prize for Best in Show is a silver bowl but no money. Siba and her entourage will, however, enjoy a lifetime of bragging rights.

The three-year-old dog from Allentown is going out on a high note, retiring a Westminster champion.