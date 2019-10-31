Pennsylvania puts $4M into effort to aid census count

HARRISBURG, PA – MARCH 21: Airplane flys over PA State Capitol Building with a banner reading “SEN. TOOMEY DO YOUR JOB! #FILLTHESEAT” during National Day Of Action calling on Senate Republicans to “Do Your Job” and uphold their constitutional obligation to give fair consideration to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Merrick Garland on March 21, 2016 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A just-signed law designed to modernize Pennsylvania’s election laws and help pay for new voting machines also includes money for the state to bolster federal census efforts.

Legislation signed Thursday by Gov. Tom Wolf authorizes up to $4 million to help ensure a complete and accurate 2020 census count in Pennsylvania.

The government takes a headcount every 10 years to allocate seats in Congress and billions in federal dollars for such things as transportation projects and education.

Wolf’s office says Pennsylvania would lose almost $2,100 a year in federal aid for each person who isn’t counted, and some states are devoting money to the cause.

A commission tapped by Wolf had asked the Republican-controlled Legislature for $1 per person to aid census outreach, or close to $13 million.