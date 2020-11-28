Pennsylvania rifle season to make history this weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania’s regular firearms deer season starts Saturday, Nov. 28, and for the first time, hunting continues on Sunday.

New state law allows Sunday hunting a few days a year—including the first Sunday of rifle deer season.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission encourages all Sunday hunters to post photos using the hashtag #IHuntedSundayInPA.

All hunters are required to report their harvest within 10 days. Hunters who harvest deer in a Disease Management Area are asked to submit their deer’s head for CWD testing.

Firearms deer season runs through Dec. 12, 2020.

