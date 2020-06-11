Pennsylvania sees 51 more COVID-19 deaths, 467 infections

Breaking News
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The new coronavirus has caused 51 additional deaths and another 467 infections in Pennsylvania, state health officials said Thursday.

The state has reported 6,113 deaths since the pandemic began, and more than 77,000 people have been confirmed as COVID-19 cases, the agency said.

Pennsylvania has been reopening in phases under a stoplight-colored plan designed to relax restrictions in places where the outbreak is less severe. State lawmakers passed a resolution this week to end the shutdown, and Senate Republicans on Wednesday asked a state court to enforce it.

Residents of nursing and personal care homes account for more than two-thirds of deaths in the state.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick. More than 70 percent of the people with confirmed infections have since recovered, according to the Health Department.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

