Pennsylvania Senate takes up Down syndrome abortion ban bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Senate is passing a bill to outlaw abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, although it faces a veto on Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 27-22 Wednesday afternoon, six months after the bill passed the GOP-controlled House. Similar legislation died in the Senate last year.

Supporters say the bill protects a vulnerable population and carries exceptions for rape, incest and the mother’s life.

Democrats says it interferes with the doctor-patient relationship while other opponents say it’s ham-handed, unenforceable and unconstitutional.

North Dakota has a broader law in effect, but federal courts have blocked them in several other states, including Arkansas, Ohio and Missouri.

The vote comes amid a wave of abortion restrictions advancing in conservative states.