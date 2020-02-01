Pennsylvania State Police rescue abandoned guinea pigs

(CNN) — On a routine traffic stop Friday, Pennsylvania State Police made an unusual animal rescue.

Along a highway in Erie, they heard some odd squeaking on the side of the road. Upon further investigation, the troopers found five guinea pigs who had been abandoned in the freezing snow.

Only three of the little animals survived the cold, but the troopers warmed up the survivors. In fact, they even took them back to their barracks and shared their lunch with them.

The three pet guinea pigs are now available for adoption at the Anna Animal Shelter in Erie, PA. The shelter is praising the kindness and dedication of the Pennsylvania State Patrol.

You can learn more at the Anna Shelter’s Facebook page.