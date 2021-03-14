Pennsylvania State Police warns against gift card and counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine scams

(WETM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is reminding residents to be vigilant about scams involving gift cards and the potential physical health risks and financial harms of purchasing, administering, and consuming counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines.

The PSP is aware of several variations on scams in which the scammer claims the victim has a problem that must be solved immediately and that payment in gift cards is required to solve it.

Some of these variations are:

Claims of problems such as outstanding warrants, tax debts, or utility bills.

Claims that a relative is visiting overseas and needs money to pay a hospital bill or bail. This is frequently called the “grandparent scam.”

Claims to be collecting gift cards for charity.

Promises of employment in exchange for payment. These jobs do not exist and may involve illegal activities.

Requests sent by email or text from a friend for a “favor” to purchase gift cards with claims that the “friend” will pay the victim back.

In each of these scams, the scammer requests payment in gift cards because they are widely available in many denominations, untraceable, and only the information on the back of the card is needed to redeem it.

PSP reminds residents who fall victim to a scam to report it to their local police department.

Scammers are also targeting the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process. They have been promoting the sale of counterfeit vaccines since the FDA issued the first COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Dec. 2020.

PSP recommends to:

Always consult with a licensed medical professional to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine or treatment.

Do not purchase COVID-19 vaccines and treatments over the Internet.

Do not purchase COVID-19 vaccines and treatments through an online pharmacy

Ignore unsolicited offers for vaccinations and miracle treatments or cures.

Be wary of advertisements for vaccines and treatments on social media.

Report any suspicious activity involving COVID-19 vaccines and treatments to COVID19FRAUD@dhs.gov.

The free See Something, Send Something smartphone application enables individuals to report suspicious activity by capturing a photograph, screenshot, and other information to send it directly to the Pennsylvania State Police. Tips may also be sent to tips@pa.gov.