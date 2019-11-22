Pennsylvania Turnpike expects busy Thanksgiving travel

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike predicts 3.6 million cars and trucks will travel its highway system during the Thanksgiving holiday, making the six-day period its busiest time of the year.

The most heavily traveled days are expected to be Tuesday, Nov. 26 and Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The Turnpike projects heaviest traffic volumes will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27; and noon until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Thursday, Nov. 28 and Saturday, Nov. 30, will be the least traveled days, followed by Friday, Nov. 29, the commission said.

Turnpike maintenance crews will suspend work beginning 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26 until 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.