Pennsylvania’s Bob Casey named to Senate Intelligence Committee

(WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced that he was named to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, which oversees the U.S. intelligence community and influences U.S. foreign and national security policy.

Senator Casey previously served on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee from 2007-2013 and chaired its Middle East and South Asia Subcommittee for four years.

“I look forward to having the opportunity to serve on the Intelligence Committee as our Nation faces threats of domestic terrorism at home and complex challenges abroad,” Senator Casey said. “As a member of the Committee, I will promote policies that keep our country safe and further our interests.”

With Democrats in the Senate majority, Senator Casey will also serve as Chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging and as a senior member of the Senate Finance and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committees.

The Committee was created by the Senate in 1976 to “oversee and make continuing studies of the intelligence activities and programs of the United States Government,” to “submit to the Senate appropriate proposals for legislation and report to the Senate concerning such intelligence activities and programs,” and to “provide vigilant legislative oversight over the intelligence activities of the United States to assure that such activities are in conformity with the Constitution and laws of the United States.”