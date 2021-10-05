Places to go and things to do in New York State for fall foliage 2021

(WETM) – Watching the leaves change color is one of many things people enjoy about the fall season. New York is one of the states that sees peak fall foliage this month, and residents are already travelling around to find the most beautiful spots.

Areas that are already reaching near-peak levels of fall foliage include:

The Adirondacks

The Catskills

Allegheny State Park

Activities at these locations are available for anyone who wants to soak in the colorful scenery. Empire State Development (ESD) Vice President and Executive Director of Tourism Ross Levi is excited for tourists to enjoy what New York State has to offer this season.

“The great thing about foliage in New York State is there’s so many ways to see it,” said Ross Levi. “You can do wine tasting in the Finger Lakes along the Wine Trail. You can take a short road trip to West Allegheny state park, or east to the Catskills. You can go on the longest, highest zip line in North America at Hunter mountain. Really so many ways to see the foliage.”

Visitors should call ahead and check websites and social media to make sure attractions are open and available. Travelers are advised from the ESD to follow all COVID-related public health and safety guidelines while enjoying the foliage this season.

More information on New York State travel and COVID-19 is available at iloveny.com.