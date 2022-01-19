Plan to expand Manhattan? Rutgers professor explains buzzy proposal

Regional

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City has some big problems, including dealing with housing costs and climate change. Somehow, though, we never seem to get very far in fixing those issues.

But a local professor has an idea that he thinks can help with both problems. Make Manhattan bigger.

Professor Jason Barr, an urban economist at Rutgers University – Newark, wants to expand the island of Manhattan further south.

Barr proposed the idea in a new essay for The New York Times earlier in the month.

He spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to explain his proposed plans and how he thinks it could help the city with both housing and storms due to climate change.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now