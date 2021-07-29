Plattsburgh CBP locate stolen yacht worth $1.5M on Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — Last week a highly valued yacht was uncovered after reported stolen on Lake Champlain.

On July 22, U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Plattsburgh, along with federal, state and local law enforcement worked to locate a yacht worth $1.5 million. To locate the vessel, multiple Plattsburgh Air Unit aircrews worked to survey the area.

On June 22, multiple Plattsburgh Air Unit aircrews worked with federal & state partners to locate a stolen yacht worth $1.5 million USD. The crews located the yacht in Vermont, conducted the suspect interview, and apprehended 1 person. @CBPAMORegDirN pic.twitter.com/at9Di48aMW — CBP AMO (@CBPAMO) July 27, 2021

Additionally, CBP and law enforcement partners conducted surveillance, suspect interviews and later apprehended one suspect. The identity of the individual apprehended was not released.

The boat was first reported stolen out of Burton Island State Park in Vermont and was later located in Vermont waters on Lake Champlain.