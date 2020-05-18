Police: 2nd woman dies in car crash into convenience store

VALENCIA, Pa. (AP) — Police say a second woman has died of injuries stemming from the crash of a car into a convenience store in western Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Officer Conrad Pfeifer of the Middlesex Township police department says 36-year-old Patricia Collins, who was a back seat passenger, was pronounced dead shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday at UPMC Presbyterian. Thirty-nine-year-old Kimberly Young, the front seat passenger, died at the scene of the crash.

Police said the car was traveling down Dwellington Drive in Middlesex Township at high speed and witnesses reported that it went airborne before crashing through the front window of the closed CoGo’s at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday, ending up entirely inside the store.

The 37-year-old driver was taken to UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh with injuries described as moderate, police said. Pfeifer said the three women were neighbors who lived very close to the store. He said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.