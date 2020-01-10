Police: Albany Co. employee shot co-worker in the arm with a nail gun

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested a Colonie man on charges of Assault and Criminal Possession of a Weapon for allegedly shooting his co-worker in the arm with a nail gun.

Police say, Jesse Burby, 31, was arrested after an investigation into a work-related incident that happened at the Albany County Department of Public Works in the Town of New Scotland.

Police say the incident involved Burby, an Albany County Employee, accusing him of using a nail gun and shooting it at a co-worker’s arm. After shooting the nail gun, Burby is alleged to have threatened his co-worker by pointing the nail gun at other body parts.

Police say the incident caused the co-worker to undergo surgery at the hospital in order to remove the nail.

Police charged Burby with, one count of Assault in the Second Degree (Class D Felony), one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (Class A Misdemeanor), and one count of Menacing in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor).