Police ask Endicott residents to review their security footage in continued search for Dominic Davy

ENDICOTT, NY – The search continues for missing Binghamton adjunct professor Dominic Davy as the one month anniversary of his disappearance draws closer.

Davy, age 30, was last seen at approximately 4:00 AM on Friday April 10, 2020 at his residence on Moss Avenue in the Village of Endicott.

Davy is a black male, described as being approximately 6 feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes. Davy was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, dark shorts, and gray/orange sneakers.

Also on April 10th, Davy’s brown Jeep was found in the 400 block of River Terrace in the Village of Endicott.

Police have explored many leads, as well as conducted ground and river searches.

Now, police are asking Endicott residents, especially those in West Endicott or near the Susquehanna River to review security footage from the morning of April 10th, specifically between 4 and 8 AM.

Any additional info about Davy can be directed to the Endicott Police Department at 607-785-3341