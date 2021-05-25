Police: Bedford death investigation ruled homicide, victim shot with crossbow

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police at Bedford said a man was killed after a crossbow bolt struck him in the neck Sunday morning.

Daren Lingenfelter, 53, was shot with a bolt from a crossbow by Alec Paul Rhoads, 24, of Mount Carmel, who had taken a crossbow from a bedroom and said he wanted to shoot it, according to state police.

A witness that was in the room with Lingenfelter said he then collapsed on the bed after being shot in the neck.

The witness left the room and observed the crossbow laying on the ground. She asked Rhoads what happened, and he said that Lingenfelter had been playing with the crossbow and shot himself, according to the complaint.

The witness told Rhoads that she was in the room with Lingenfelter and that he was nowhere near the crossbow.

Rhoads then told the witness he was loading it to put it down, the complaint said. The witness said he made no effort to help Lingenfelter while other people in the home rushed to his side.

Rhoads fled the scene when EMS was called, the complaint said.

Lingenfelter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rhoads was located later in the day and taken to state police in Bedford for an interview.

He told police he has never been to that home, claiming he was mowing grass, police said. Rhoads said he didnt know the victim or the witness.

Police reviewed surveillance footage near the scene shortly after the incident and saw Rhoads fleeing.

He was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, criminal homicide and assault.

He is confined to Bedford County Prison with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 2.

State police were assisted by the Bedford County District Attorney’s Office and Bedford Couty Coroner’s Office.

