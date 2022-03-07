Police identify, arrest suspect following standoff on Orange St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 46-year-old man faces several charges after a standoff with police early Monday morning.

Authorities responded to West Broad Street and Orange Street around 1:30 a.m. for the report of a male who was firing a handgun.

Police say the suspect struck an occupied vehicle several times but nobody was injured.

According to on-scene investigators, the suspect went inside a nearby home after shooting at the car. A SWAT team was assembled and spent several hours trying to communicate with the suspect and the two occupants of the home.

“These situations can be very dangerous,” Rochester Police Captain Ryan Tauriello said. “We don’t know who’s inside we don’t know what’s on the other side of the wall or door so we are worried about safety of citizens which is why we block off these streets and make contact with people in the immediate area to make sure they’re well aware to stay inside during times like this.”

Officials recovered three rifles, a handgun, large amounts of ammunition, an unspecified amount of cocaine and a ballistic vest from the suspected residence on Orange Street.

(Courtesy of the Rochester Police Department)

The suspect, later identified as Tyrone Jenkins, was charged with the following offenses:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree

Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree

Police transported him to the Monroe County Jail where is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

Officers carrying rifles pic.twitter.com/eJhSjl8HxV — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) March 7, 2022

The RPD has assembled their SWAT team on Orange street for the person who is inside a home. Stay with @News_8 @eriketacost_tv for updates #roc pic.twitter.com/A2ZKsMFvQD — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) March 7, 2022

West Broad Street, between Jay Street and Brown Street were closed to traffic for several hours. Orange Street and Grape Street were also closed. All access to the roadways has since reopened.

