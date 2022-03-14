Police investigation underway on Rochester’s west side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large police presence responded to Rochester’s west side Monday morning. The investigation, which remains underway, is taking place on Wetmore Park, just off Lyell Avenue.

Rochester Police Department officers and New York State Police troopers have both responded to the scene.

According to New York State Police, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are in the process of obtaining search warrants for the crime scene. They added that what occurred was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public at this time.

Earlier Monday, state police were asked to investigate possible homicide in Rochester. In a press release around 11:30 a.m. Monday, state police officials said:

“On March 14, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., the New York State Police were contacted by the City of Rochester Mayor’s Office and the City of Rochester Police Department Chief of Police to investigate possible homicide in the city of Rochester. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) out of SP Rochester is actively working the case.

The State Police Forensic Identification Unit, Rochester Mayor’s Office, Rochester Police Department, Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in this investigation.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues.”

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area while police investigate.

Details are limited at this time.

Photos from the scene

Location

