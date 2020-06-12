Police search for two missing children in Northumberland County

RIVERSIDE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Friday, Pennsylvania State Police have issued a missing person advisory for two children in Northumberland County.

The Riverside Borough Police Department is searching for 4-year-old Danny Hadidi, and 3-month-old Dana Hadidi.

Both children are described as having dark brown hair and brown eyes. According to police, they are reportedly with their mother, Sawsan Hadidi, 39.

She is said to be driving a purple 2012 Toyota Scion, bearing Virginia registration UUA4239.

The children were last seen on June 11 at 4 p.m. on 11th Street in Riverside. Police believe the children may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information should contact police immediately by calling 911 or contact the Riverside Borough PD at 570-275-4305.