Police searching for Richard Walski, charged with murder of wife Patricia

Charges stem from circumstances surrounding discovery of body in Larksville in August

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Richard Walski has been formally charged with the murder of his wife, Patricia Walski.

Back on August 13th, police were called to the Larksville home of the Walski’s for a welfare check. It was there that authorities discovered the body of who would later be identified as Patricia Walski.

Richard Walski was wanted by police as a person of interest initially but was formally charged with Patricia’s murder Monday night due to pre-event and post-event behavior.

Authorities are now searching an area near the Susquehanna River in West Nanticoke, where Richard was last believed to have been. State Police using sonar equipment to search the Susquehanna River near Nanticoke. This is the area where Walski’s truck and boat were found last August.

Two searches of the river turned up nothing but troopers say the sonar will help them look into “holes” in the river bed. Troopers do not know if Walski is dead or alive. But are handling this investigation assuming he is alive.

Court records indicate Walski sold several items in July, including a truck and a boat.

Walski is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information is urged to call 570-697-2000. A reward for information leading to the capture of Walski is being offered by PA Crimestoppers.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on this story on later editions of Eyewitness News.

Below is the press briefing given by Pennsylvania State Police Tuesday morning.