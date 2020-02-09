Police: Teen dies, three others injured after being struck by vehicle

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 17-year-old boy died and three other teens were injured, one is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in the Village of Green Island, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said at about 11:04 p.m. the Green Island Police Department, Cohoes Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded to a call of a vehicle striking several pedestrians.

Upon arrival police said they saw four teens were struck by a car and in need of medical attention.

A 17-year-old teen from Green Island was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead upon arrival to Samaritan Hospital. Police said three other teens were transported to Albany Medical Center and one is in critical condition.

Although officers did not provide a location of the accident, a portion of 787 remained closed until early Sunday morning, according to 511NY.

The Green Island School District cancelled all classes Monday at the Heatly School for students K-12 Sunday afternoon.

Earlier on Sunday the district posted a statement to their Facebook page notifying the community that counselors will be available for any families and students who show up at the Heatly School at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Grief counselors will also be at the school on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. A vigil is planned for Tuesday evening and details will be released as soon as possible, according to the district.

“We are so deeply saddened by the events of last night and our thoughts are with the students and families affected. We are here to support our students and staff and will be providing counseling and support services for as long as needed,” said School Superintendent Kimberly Ross.

Anyone with any information on the accident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 518-765-2351.

Parents who have questions or concerns can contact the district at 518-273-1422 or the Capital Region BOCES Communications Office at 518-464-3960.