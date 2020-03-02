Pope accepts resignation of Buffalo’s Auxiliary Bishop Edward Grosz

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Buffalo’s Auxiliary Bishop Edward Grosz.

Grosz, who is 75 years old, reached the mandatory age of retirement for bishops on February 16.

This follows the Buffalo Diocese’s bankruptcy filing announcement, which was made public this past Friday.

The Diocese of Buffalo is currently under the leadership of Apostolic Administrator Edward Scharfenberger — Bishop of the Diocese of Albany. He took over after the early retirement of Richard Malone, who stepped down amid the slew of controversies and lawsuits against the Diocese.

Many have said Malone mishandled a number of allegations against priests in the Diocese.

Originally from Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood, Grosz graduated from St. John Vianney Seminary in East Aurora with a Bachelor’s degree in philosophy, as well as a Master of Divinity degree.

After his ordination as a priest in 1971, Grosz earned a Master’s in liturgy from the University of Notre Dame.

He later became Auxiliary Bishop of the Buffalo Diocese in 1989 and was ordained to the episcopacy in 1990.

Post-retirement, the Diocese of Buffalo says Grosz will continue providing sacramental ministry.