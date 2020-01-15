Possible change coming to the New York State flag- the first in 138 years

Governor Andrew Cuomo has proposed a change to the New York state flag; if the proposal succeeds, this will be the first change to the Empire state’s flag since 1882.

Governor Cuomo wants to add the Latin phrase ” E Pluribus Unum” which translates to “out of many, one.”

The Governor announced this proposal during his state of the state address last week, commenting that the addition of the phrase will deliver a unifying message to a nation that is very divided.

If approved, the phrase would be added to the flag under the first scroll that reads “Excelsior” and would not replace the original scroll.

According to the Democrat & Chronicle, the changes would not be immediate. State flags and seals would only be replaced as they wear away and need replacing.