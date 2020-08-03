Potential COVID-19 exposure at Aldi in Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department is alerting residents of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at an Aldi grocery store in Cortland.

A customer who shopped at the Aldi located at 908 Route 13 in Cortland on Thursday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. has tested positive for COVID-19. The shopper was wearing a mask while in the store.

Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or a runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

If symptoms develop you should stay home and call your doctor for further guidance on testing. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions or immunocompromised, call your doctor even if your symptoms are mild.

The Cortland County Health Department is reminding residents to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19. Wearing face coverings in public, staying 6 feet apart, washing your hands frequently, and staying home when you aren’t feeling well are all ways to protect yourself and others.

For more information visit the Cortland County Health Department’s website or give them a call at 607-758-5526.