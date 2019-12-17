Program helps those grieving during the holidays

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Losing a loved one can make the holidays a difficult time.

Psychologist said it’s common for someone who is grieving to go into seclusion for fear of depressing those around them.

Lifetime Care offers programs to help those grieving to reconnect with others whoa re going through a similar journey.

“When we create areas to discuss grief, it helps so it doesn’t flow into other areas of our life,” Adrienne Daniels of Lifetime Care said.

A former participant in the program, Daniels now facilitates these groups for others.

“Once we have deep loss, it’s with us for the rest of our life, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad thing. So it’s beautiful to watch people grow through the friendships that grow here. It’s just amazing and profound.”

All of the programs offered at Lifetime Care are free and open to the public.