RCSD to practice fully remote learning for first 10 weeks of the school year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Central School District is now planning to practice fully remote learning for the first ten weeks of the upcoming school year. This includes students in grades K-12.

The Rochester Teacher’s Association called for a delay to in-person instruction for the first 10 weeks of school, and RCSD agreed to the request on certain conditions.

In an email from RTA President Adam Urbanski, the agreement outlined the changes to be made in order to ensure the quality of education of all students through remote learning.

This includes RTA surveys that focus on individual teachers’ technology and remote learning readiness, rescheduling superintendent conference days to Sept. 9-11 in order to focus on remote-learning instruction and environment, virtual office hours and more.

You can read the full agreement here:

Both RTA President Urbanski and RCSD Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small signed the agreement Wednesday.