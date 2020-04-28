Realtor on Capital Region billboards arrested for alleged stalking and harassment

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested 39-year old Anthony Gucciardo—a prominent Capital Region real estate agent known for advertising on billboards—when he turned himself in at the Watervliet Police Department for an active warrant.

Allegedly, Gucciardo harassed a woman and her family via phone and electronic devices over a period of several months. Gucciardo also allegedly drove by family residences, threatening to harm the woman and her family.

One of the woman’s family members works within the Watervliet City School District. Gucciardo stands accused of emailing the district on March 23 to say the family member was engaged in an inappropriate and therefore abusive relationship with a special education student.

After investigating the claim thoroughly, the district found the claim to be baseless, and cleared the family member of any wrongdoing.

Charges against Gucciardo include second-degree harassment, second-degree aggravated harassment, two counts of fourth-degree stalking, and third-degree falsely reporting an incident. The first charge is considered a violation, but the other misdemeanor charges could be worth up to two and a half years in prison if he’s convicted.