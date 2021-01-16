‘Reimagine Rebuild Renew’: A look at the 2021 agenda for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo released his 2021 agenda for New York State titled “Reimagine | Rebuild | Renew.” The plan includes several proposals, including defeating COVID-19, restarting the economy, legalizing recreational marijuana and growing the green energy economy.
Gov. Cuomo delivered his annual State of the State address in a four-part presentation between Jan. 11-14. His goals for the year were broken down into four categories:
- Defeating COVID-19; jumpstarting the economy; and creating a fairer, more just state
- Reopening safely and smartly following the COVID-19 pandemic
- Growing the green economy
- Building and strengthening New York’s infrastructure
“There are moments in life that can change a person fundamentally – sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse. Likewise, there are episodes in history that transform society and COVID is one of those moments. We see the risk and peril, but we also see the promise and potential of this moment,” the Governor said in a statement. “This next year we will see economies realign and reset around the world and New York will lead the way. In a moment when nagging insecurity can either limit your potential or give way to the energy of urgency, necessity, and innovation. We know the direction we are headed – it is our state motto, Excelsior- ever upwards.”
Below are the key issues of each category for the 2021 agenda:
DEFEATING COVID-19, JUMPSTARTING THE ECONOMY, AND CREATING A FAIRER, MORE JUST STATE
- Passing the Medical Supplies Act
- Comprehensive Telehealth Legislation
- Ensuring Social and Racial Justice for the Vaccination Effort
- New York State Public Health Corps
- Free Citizen Public Health Training
- Fight for Overdue Federal Support to States Fighting COVID-19
- Pass a Comprehensive Adult-Use Cannabis Program
- Enabling Online Sports Betting
- Create a Rapid Testing Network as a Tool to Help Businesses Reopen
- Facilitating Policing Reforms
- Facilitating the Creation of Statewide Childcare Options
- Streamlining and Enhancing Work to Address Gender-Based Violence
- Providing Rent and Mortgage Relief for Tenants and Small Business Owners
- Eliminating Health Care Premiums for Low-Income New Yorkers
- Continuing New York’s Liberty Defense Project
- Strengthening and Expanding Access to Elections
- Creatively Repurposing Underutilized Commercial Space for Additional Housing
- Ensuring Safe Shelters and Providing Sustained Care for Homeless on the Street
REOPENING SAFELY AND SMARTLY FOLLOWING COVID-19 PANDEMIC
- Safely Bringing Back the Arts with Pop-Up Performances and Events
- Supporting New York Artists Through the Creatives Rebuild Initiative
- First-in-the-Nation Affordable Internet for All Low-Income Families
- Partner with New York Businesses to Invest in Workforce Training, Expand Apprenticeships and Mentorships, and Reform Recruitment and Promotion Policies
- Provide Scholarships to Low-Income Workers for Workforce Training Programs
- Expand SUNY’s Online Training Center to Close Skills Gaps and Fill High Demand Jobs
- Convene a Commission on the Future of New York’s Economy
GROWING THE GREEN ENERGY ECONOMY
- Largest Offshore Wind Program in the Nation
- Global Wind Energy Manufacturing Powerhouse
- Construct New York’s Green Energy Transmission Superhighway
- Public-Private Partnership to Build Nearly 100 Renewable Energy Projects
- Energy Storage Projects
- Train the Green Energy Workforce
BUILDING AND STRENGTHENING NEW YORK’S INFRASTRUCTURE
- Midtown West Redevelopment in New York City
- Modernizing New York Airports
- Improving Mass Transit for Millions of New Yorkers
- Updates to Highways, Roads and Bridges
The Governor also announced progress on a number of major infrastructure updates across New York State that invest in communities to open new public spaces, attract tourism, and create jobs. They include:
- Buffalo Skyway
- Albany Skyway Conversion
- Binghamton University Health Sciences Campus
- New Mohawk Valley Health System Hospital in Utica
- Complete the Belmont Arena
- Bay Park Reconstruction
- ROC the Riverway
- LEGOLAND
- New Whiteface Mid-Station Lodge
For full details on the Governor’s agenda, read the full State of the State on the Governor’s website.