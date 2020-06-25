REO Speedwagon cancels Chevy Court show as vendors wait for governor’s State Fair decision

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — REO Speedwagon confirms the band has canceled its 2020 Chevy Court show, the first major change to the pandemic-jeopardized New York State Fair.

The appearance, still listed on the State Fair’s website, was scheduled for 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26.

REO Speedwagon also confirmed it will reschedule for the 2021 State Fair.

NewsChannel 9 reached out to all five bands announced by the Fair before the coronavirus outbreak. Joan Jett and Blackhearts didn’t respond, but still list the show on her website.

Sheena Eaton’s team says the State Fair is her only event around that time not canceled. The Oak Ridge Boys say they’ll be there if the Fair happens.

Dropkick Murphys refers to New York State for the status of its show.

As bands wait for a decision about the New York State Fair, so do vendors, big and small.

The decision appears to exclusively in the hands of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, so locally-based fair organizers are planning to be ready either way.

While the one million-person Fair everyone is used to seems impossible, it’s not clear if the event is totally in doubt or if there will be attempts to pull it off using limited capacity, social distancing and masks.

In May, NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan asked the governor about his confidence in big-scale events like Syracuse Nationals at the State Fair happening. Cuomo responded: “I’m not going to guess. All it would be — would be a guess.”

The governor added: “Let’s see what the facts are at the last minute we have to make a decision.”