Report: Rent prices in Rochester on the rise, one-bedrooms up 15%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The price of rent is rising in Rochester according to a recent report from real estate website Zumper.

The report covers 100 cities nationwide with data from over one million active listings. Rochester ranked as the 57th most expensive rental market in the country last month.

$970 is the median price of a one-bedroom apartment in Rochester. According to the report that’s 15.5% higher than last year.

Mary Lupien is a Rochester city councilwoman in the east district. She said she’s glad people are moving here but she’s concerned that some city residents are being left behind.

“When the market changes it’s not thinking about the people who live here in terms of affordability, it’s only worried about how much can the person owning the property make because that’s what markets do,” she said.

Lupien lives in the Beechwood neighborhood and said she’s noticed rents rising over the past couple of years. According to the report, one-bedroom rent rose 4.3 percent in the last month alone.

“If you look at our market compared to New York City or the areas that are really high it seems reasonable and you could say Rochester’s not very expensive, but if you look at Rochester in terms of being number one in poverty that’s actually very high,” Lupien said.

Three other cities in the state also made the list. The median price of a one-bedroom apartment in New York City is $3,000, in Buffalo just over $1,100, in Rochester $970, and Syracuse is the lowest at $800.

Crystal Chen is a spokesperson for the real estate website Zumper. She said the numbers show there’s a demand here not met by current supply.

“Overall Rochester is more affordable than the national median so I think that’s one of the reasons why there’s more of a demand there, people want to live there because it’s a little more affordable especially in New York,” Chen said.

The national median for one-bedrooms is $1,220. San Francisco has the highest rent in the country with a one-bedroom costing over $3,500.