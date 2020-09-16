Rev. Jesse Jackson coming to Rochester, Rev. Stewart calls for arrest of officers in Prude death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First Church of God Rev. Lewis Stewart said the City of Rochester is in chaos and called for more specific goals going forward in a press conference Wednesday morning.
“I don’t think RPD needs to be a part of the conversation, RPD is the culprit,” Rev. Stewart said.
Rev. Stewart said he is calling for:
- Arrest and prosecution of officers who killed Daniel Prude
- Total re-imagining of the way policing is done, including the criminal justice system
- Free the People ROC and UCLM leaders meet
- A day of peace and reflection
Rev. Stewart also said that Civil Rights Leader Rev. Jesse Jackson will be visiting Rochester soon. Rev. Jackson has been visiting cities across the country going through similar calls for reform.
The reverend also called out Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s recent appointment of interim police chief, Mark Simmons.
“I think if she had thought correctly she could’ve put someone else in place as interim chief, but she did not,” Rev. Stewart said. “I don’t think RPD needs to be a part of the conversation, RPD is the culprit.”
Rev. Stewart said he applauds the work of local Black Lives Matter organizations like Free the People ROC, who have organized ongoing protests in the city, but said the focus of their demands — like Mayor Warren’s resignation — needs to change.
“Calling for the resignation of this official and that official is not a goal,” Rev. Stewart said.
MORE | Police disperse protesters after 24-hour demonstration at Rochester City Hall for Daniel Prude
The reverend added that he has “nothing but respect” for the protesters, saying that “protesting is the American Way.” He said he speaks regularly with Free the People and NYCLU organizer Ashley Gantt, adding that he sees her as an adopted daughter. He says he’s invited Free the People to meet at the church with UCLM.
“All of us are in this situation together we must resolve it together we cannot remain in this chaos,” Rev. Stewart said. “Our goals must be clear achievable objectives about justice.”
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.
The latest stories on Daniel Prude
- Police disperse protesters after overnight camping at Rochester City Hall
- City officials announce creation of crisis intervention program in Rochester
- PAB wants to be part of Daniel Prude conversation: ‘This is what people voted for’
- Breaking down City of Rochester’s 323-page report into Daniel Prude death investigation
- Mayor Warren: Chief Singletary out, city’s communication director, lawyer suspended, review underway
- Lupien, Barnhart ask DOJ to investigate police response to Rochester protests
- Demonstrators call for district attorney’s resignation in 12th straight night of protests in Rochester
- Daniel Prude demonstration in Rochester for 11th night in a row
- Rochester man charged for ‘attacking officers with laser’ during protest for Daniel Prude
- Daniel Prude’s family arrives in Rochester for peaceful celebration of life event
- Joe Prude opens up about brother: ‘There will never be another Daniel’
- Rochester City Council questions Mayor Warren, Police Chief Singletary, RPD staff on protest response
- Rochester police union president Mike Mazzeo denies seeing Daniel Prude video in April
- Rep. Morelle: Mayor Warren, other leaders should ask themselves if they can still be a positive force
- Free the People ROC hosts town hall on policing and public health
- City Council president says Mayor Warren told her Prude’s death was an overdose after mayor saw video
- City of Rochester officials say police union president Mike Mazzeo received Daniel Prude video in April
- Mayor Lovely Warren, Rochester police union president call on each other to resign
- Police use of spit hoods scrutinized after Daniel Prude’s death in Rochester
- Depew Police say Daniel Prude was asked to leave Amtrak train on March 22, day before police encounter
- Rochester police union: Chief’s office said ‘no concern of actions’ by officers at Daniel Prude scene
- Mental health experts: Prude needed help, not police
- 8 arrested, 2 officers injured, pepper spray deployed during Daniel Prude protest in Rochester
- Mayor Lovely Warren: RPD Chief told me Daniel Prude died from an apparent drug overdose
- Daniel Prude’s brother: ‘He didn’t have history of mental health issues’
- Gov. Cuomo on Daniel Prude death: ‘What I saw was deeply disturbing and I demand answers’
- 7 Rochester police officers involved in Daniel Prude death suspended with pay
- Daniel Prude, Black man killed by Rochester police, remembered as loving
- Rochester civil rights groups demand firing, prosecution of officers involved in Daniel Prude’s death
- Protests in Rochester after bodycam video surfaces in death of Daniel Prude
- Daniel Prude’s family demands justice for ‘cold-blooded murder’
- Protest in Rochester sparks after news of Daniel Prude’s death
- Autopsy report: Daniel Prude death ruled a homicide, died from asphyxia due to ‘physical restraint’
- 9 arrested in Rochester during protest at Public Safety Building over Daniel Prude’s death
- WATCH: Footage of encounter between Daniel Prude and Rochester police officers before his death
- Daniel Prude’s death, police encounter caught on body camera sparks NY AG investigation, protests in Rochester