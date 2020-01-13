RIT ranked in top 10 for NYS colleges with reported sexual violence

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — When it comes to reported complaints of sexual violence, the Rochester Institute of Technology is ranked in the top 10 for New York state colleges.

According to data from the state’s “Enough is Enough” annual aggregate data report,

RIT was ranked No. 8 in the state, with 90 complaints in 2018 — 56 of those complaints took place on campus, according to the data.

Of those complaints, two students were expelled and seven more suspended, according to the data.

The University of Rochester was also listed among the schools of most complaints with 62 in the report.

According to the state, all institutions are required to submit data on reported incidents of sexual violence, and how those cases were handled.

In response to the report, RIT released this statement:

“As one of the larger educational institutions in New York State, we must maintain a safe environment for all members of our university community, and we do that by continuing to expand the multitude of resources and reporting options available. RIT has a strong educational effort in place to ensure that students, faculty and staff feel comfortable in reporting any alleged incidents of gender and sexual discrimination and harassment, including sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking (gender-based and related discrimination).

We are proud of the work we’ve done to create a culture where our community feels safe reporting any incident of a sexual nature. Yet, we still have a lot of work to do to end the prohibited behavior, prevent its recurrence, and remedy the effects by providing resources, accommodations, and support for all affected members of the RIT community.”

Download the full report here.