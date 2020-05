AURELIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have blocked off West Genesee Street Road in Aurelius, Cayuga County. State police dispatch in Auburn tells NewsChannel 9 that “a possible home invasion occurred overnight.”

State Police and the Auburn City Police responded to the scene around 6 a.m. Monday.

This is an active investigation. At this time Troopers have not made any arrests and are asking anyone with information to call the State Police at (315)-253-3103.