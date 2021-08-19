Roads Impacted by Flooding in North Central Pennsylvania

MONTOURSVILLE, P.A– Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to flooding or downed trees and utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.
Snyder
- Route 1007 (Globe Mills Road) between Sale Barn Road and Sunset Drive in Middlecreek Township.
Tioga
- (Open) Route 249 from the beginning to the intersection with Route 49 in Westfield Township.
- Route 4017 (Holden Brook Road/Locey Creek Road) between New York State line and Route 249 in Middlebury Township.
- (Open) Route 4005 (Brookfield Road) between Route 49 in Westfield Township and North Road/Rietter Road in Brookfield Township.
- (Open) Route 4019 (Hammond Street) between the New York State line and Route 4017 (Holden Brook Road) in Osceola Township.
- Route 4027 (Cummings Creek Road) between Route 49 in Nelson Township and Route 249 in Middlebury Township.
- (New) Route 4009 (Austinburg Road) between Route 249 and the New York State line at TR 103 in Brookfield Township.
Lycoming
- Route 973 between Dutch Hill Road and Stony Gap Road in Anthony Township.
PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.