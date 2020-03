Picture taken by Kevin Miner

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WETM) – One Rochester family’s world was forever changed Saturday on Leap Day.

Kevin and Andrea Miner welcomed their daughter Mackenzie at 9 a.m. at Rochester General Hospital in Rochester.

Andrea’s due date was February 25, but it turns out that Mackenzie wanted to wait and have her birthday on Leap Day 2020.