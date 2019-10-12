Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

Rochester JCPenney prepares for National Hiring Day

Regional
Posted: / Updated:
JCPenney at Destiny USA-118809342

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — JCPenney is planning on hiring as many as 150 seasonal associates throughout the Rochester area.

In preparation for the 2019 holiday season, the stores participating in ‘National Hiring Day’ on October 15. The open positions include cashiers, replenishment specialists, Sephora inside JCPenney beauty consultants and more.

The store offers seasonal employees a full associate discount up to 25%.

On Tuesday, October 15 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., each JCPenney in the area will hold in person interviews and making employment offers to qualified candidates on the spot.

All skill levels are welcomed, and individuals are encouraged to apply online here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now