Rochester JCPenney prepares for National Hiring Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — JCPenney is planning on hiring as many as 150 seasonal associates throughout the Rochester area.

In preparation for the 2019 holiday season, the stores participating in ‘National Hiring Day’ on October 15. The open positions include cashiers, replenishment specialists, Sephora inside JCPenney beauty consultants and more.

The store offers seasonal employees a full associate discount up to 25%.

On Tuesday, October 15 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., each JCPenney in the area will hold in person interviews and making employment offers to qualified candidates on the spot.

All skill levels are welcomed, and individuals are encouraged to apply online here.