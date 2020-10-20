Rochester man faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) — A registered sex offender and New York State parolee pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, including prepubescent images. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, and a fine of $250,000.

In May 2017, 31-year-old Donnie Lee Jackson of Rochester was found in possession of a cellphone containing approximately 50 videos and 13 images of child pornography—some of which depicted prepubescent minors or minors under the age of 12.

Jackson had previously been convicted of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree in 2010 after he engaged in sexual conduct with an individual under the age of 11 on multiple occasions.

Sentencing for Jackson is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

