Rochester man pleads guilty to stealing nude photos of dozens of victims

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man pleaded guilty Monday to computer fraud and aggravated identity theft related to his hacking of online social media accounts and theft of nude images of dozens of female victims.

Nicholas Faber, 25, of Rochester, pleaded guilty to one count of computer intrusion causing damage and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to the United States Department of Justice.

As part of his guilty plea, Faber admitted that from about 2017 to 2019, he worked with co-conspirator Michael Fish to access SUNY Plattsburgh’s email accounts of dozens of female college students and then used information from those school email accounts to gain access to the victims’ social media accounts.

Faber then stole, and traded online with others, private nude photographs and movies stored in the victims’ social media accounts. Also, as a result of Faber’s crimes, the university had to allocate money and staff to identifying compromised accounts, reviewing computer and server access logs, resetting passwords, and notifying students and parents.

Faber obtained his undergraduate degree from SUNY-Plattsburgh, graduating in 2017.

Faber has also agreed to pay $35,430 in restitution to SUNY-Plattsburgh and is scheduled to be sentenced June 9. Fish pleaded guilty to computer hacking, aggravated identity theft and child pornography offenses, and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 19.