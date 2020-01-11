Rochester man sentenced for his role in drug conspiracy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Ricardo Casado, 31, of Rochester, NY, who was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distributing quantities of fentanyl and cocaine, was sentenced to serve 21 months in prison, by Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew T. McGrath, who handled the case, stated that Casado was a member of a drug trafficking organization led by his brother, co-defendant Jose Casado. Between December of 2017 and May 15, 2019, the organization distributed large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine out of drug houses located on Clifford Avenue and Treyer Street in Rochester.

On January 25, 2019, Ricardo Casado sold 80 baggies of fentanyl and 80 baggies of cocaine in exchange for $600, on behalf of the drug trafficking organization.

Charges remain pending against Jose Casado. The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation, and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Rochester Police Department, under the direction of Chief La’Ron Singletary, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan, New York Field Division.