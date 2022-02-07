Rochester woman missing on Florida trip found, hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department was able to locate Susan DeCoursey who went missing during a trip to Florida.

According to authorities the woman was found by police and is now being taken to the hospital for further treatment. DeCoursey was found confused, lethargic and had slurred speech.

An update on her condition is excepted to arrive in the following days.

Original Story:

According to authorities, Susan DeCoursey left Rochester en route to Florida on February 3 and stopped overnight at a hotel near Lewisburg in Pennsylvania where she was picked up by CCTV footage.

Officials say that was the last time she was ever seen.

DeCoursey communicated with a family member the following day via text around 11 a.m., police say. Her mobile device was pinged by Verizon in Newington, VA at 4:57 p.m. on February 4.

When authorities try to call her phone, it goes straight to voice mail.

Investigators say the woman is a Type 2 Diabetic and may need medical assistance. The 62-year-old is 5’4″ with brown hair and blue eyes and about 220 lbs.

She was last seen driving a grey 2015 Ford Escape with NY license plate #DHM1211. Anyone with more information on DeCoursey is asked to contact the Greece Police Department at (585) 865-9200.

