‘Romance Scam’ attempts to net 160K through online courting, U.S. attorney says

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Two men from the Tri-State area have been charged in Pennsylvania in relation to what authorities are calling a “romance scam.”

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Kelvin Aggrey-Arthur, 27, formerly of Newark, New Jersey, and Ibrahim Adam, 32, formerly of New York City, were indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on charges they conspired to defraud victims by forming online relationships with them in order to get money.

After forming these online bonds, Freed says Aggrey-Arthur and Adam asked for money for various things such as, travel, medical treatment, housing, and schooling. The indictment alleges the two men attempted to obtain $160,000 from the victims throughout the course of their online courting.

The two men are charged with wire fraud and conspiring to commit wire fraud.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Susquehanna Township Police Department, and the Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli is prosecuting the case.