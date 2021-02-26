Rome man charged with driving car into Rosamond Gifford Zoo

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 32-year-old Rome mans is accused of causing more than $10,000 worth of damage to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, by deliberately driving his car through pedestrian areas of the zoo.

Onondaga County Sheriffs deputies and Syracuse Police were called to the zoo at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The sheriff’s office reports Christopher Russitano opened a gate and deliberaely drove his car through the zoo.

The property damaged consisted of fencing, posts, decking and rocks along the walking path. No visitors or employees were injured.

He’s charged with reckless endangerment in the 1st degree, criminal mischief in the 2nd degree, and criminal trespass.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo was founded in 1914, and is among the top 10 percent of zoos in North America awarded accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums. The zoo is home to more than 700 animals representing 216 different species.

The zoo is also offering it’s Snow Leopard Days pricing until the end of the month of February. And offers military and veterans free admission. And is open 10 AM – 4:30 PM 362 days a year.