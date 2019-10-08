ROUTE 15 HIGHWAY CLOSED IN SOUTHBOUND LANES DUE TO TANKER TRUCK ON ITS SIDE – TRAFFIC BEING REROUTED

Image of tanker that rolled over on Rt 15 in Cogan House Township Oct 8, 2019. Photo Credit Morgan Starkweather

Updated: 9:22 AM Additional information about the reported second roll-over.

Liberty Fire Department and Pennsylvania State Police are on-scene on the North-bound on ramp for Hwy 15 and PA-414. It appears that this tractor-trailer is not a placarded vehicle. FNN reports that there is no information about injuries as of currently.

Photo: Carrie Muszynski

Over-turned tractor-trailer at Hwy 15 Northbound on-ramp at PA 414 Photo: Carrie Muszynski

Over-turned tractor-trailer at Hwy 15 Northbound on-ramp at PA 414

COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP, PA – Cogan House Substation, Liberty and Blossburg fire crews were dispatched to a tanker truck rollover accident around 7:30 AM on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

One witness reported that she saw the tanker truck slam on its brakes and then flipped. The tanker truck came to rest on its side and has blocked both of the southbound lanes of Route 15 about a quarter-mile south of the Turkey Ranch.

Fire personnel reported on scene around 7:41 AM according to Morgan Starkweather, who could see the crash scene.

A second rollover accident was reported around 7:43 AM near the Liberty Exit. However, there is little information about that incident.

Traffic is being rerouted as drivers are being advised that Route 15 southbound is closed at the Route 184 Exit (Steam Valley). A detour has been set up using Routes 184, 287 and 220.